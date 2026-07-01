Azerbaijan discusses promising projects with BSTDB for coming period - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Azerbaijan discusses promising projects with the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), the country's Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said during the 28th Annual Meeting of the BSTDB Board of Governors in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, Azerbaijan intends to expand cooperation with the BSTDB, focusing on financing regional infrastructure projects and supporting small and medium-sized businesses.

"The 28th Annual Meeting of the BSTDB Board of Governors is taking place in Baku today. We have already completed the first session together with the bank's President, Serhat Köksal. The executive session will be held next. Azerbaijan has a long history of cooperation with the BSTDB. We have been working with the bank since 1994. During this period, the bank has financed various projects in Azerbaijan totaling approximately 500 million euro," the minister stated.

He emphasized that among the most significant projects is financing small and medium-sized businesses through local banks.

"The parties plan to further expand their cooperation. Today, we are discussing the expansion of transnational and regional projects in Azerbaijan, the South Caucasus, and the Black Sea region.

"This includes broader support for projects in transport corridors and energy, as well as financing various private projects in Azerbaijan and other countries, particularly small and medium-sized businesses. The meeting participants also summarized the bank's performance for 2025," he said.

According to the minister, last year's results demonstrate the successful implementation of financial measures and investment projects by both the bank itself and the countries in the region.

"The bank's position has been completely strengthened. At the same time, the financial ratings of countries in the region have either improved or remained stable. Therefore, today we are celebrating the bank's successful performance in 2025, and discussing promising projects for the coming period," Babayev added.