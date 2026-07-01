KazMunayGas, Chevron discuss oil export diversification via CPC and BTC routes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. KazMunayGas (KMG) and Chevron have reviewed crude oil shipments through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) and evaluated capacities along the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) route, KMG press service says.

According to KMG, the review was a central focus of a meeting in Astana between Askhat Khasenov, Chairman of the Management Board of KMG, and Clay Neff, President of Chevron International Exploration and Production (Upstream).

"The panels evaluated the current operational performance of the CPC pipeline, which remains the primary export artery for Kazakh crude, while closely examining the expansion of the BTC maritime route as an additional export pipeline for delivering Kazakh oil to international markets," the statement of KMG says.

KMG notes that both sides emphasized the strategic importance of diversifying transit infrastructure to secure uninterrupted access to global energy hubs.

Additionally, the corporate leadership touched upon the continuous development of the Tengiz oilfield under Tengizchevroil (TCO) and discussed current technical assessments for potential joint geological exploration projects across several prospective blocks in Kazakhstan.