Tajikistan, Green Climate Fund discuss expanding climate cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met with Executive Director of the Green Climate Fund Mafalda Duarte to discuss bilateral cooperation and preparations for the 45th meeting of the Fund’s Board.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

"On July 1, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon, received Executive Director of the Green Climate Fund Mafalda Duarte. During the meeting, the parties discussed bilateral cooperation and preparations for the 45th meeting of the Fund’s Board, which will be held in Dushanbe," the statement said.

During the meeting, Rahmon expressed satisfaction with the productive cooperation between Tajikistan and the Green Climate Fund, noting that the partnership continues to develop successfully.

The discussions focused on the impacts of climate change, glacier preservation in mountainous regions, water resources management, and reducing the risks posed by natural disasters.

The parties also welcomed the approval of the Green Climate Fund’s Country Investment Programme for Tajikistan and the new regional initiative, “From Glaciers to Farms.”

Furthermore, the meeting covered cooperation in the energy and agriculture sectors.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing and expanding cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Moreover, the meeting signals Tajikistan’s intention to further strengthen cooperation with international climate finance institutions as the country seeks to address the growing impacts of climate change and support sustainable economic development.

The approval of the Green Climate Fund’s Country Investment Programme and the launch of the regional "From Glaciers to Farms" initiative could pave the way for new investments in climate resilience, water resource management and sustainable agriculture.

Closer cooperation with the Green Climate Fund may help Tajikistan accelerate the implementation of adaptation projects, particularly those focused on glacier preservation, renewable energy, irrigation modernization and disaster risk reduction.