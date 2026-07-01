BSTDB to hold new events across member countries in coming months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) plans to host new business events across its member countries in the coming months as part of an effort to expand its regional presence, the bank's president said Wednesday, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Speaking at the 28th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors in Baku, BSTDB President Serhat Köksal said the lender is stepping up engagement in member countries where its operational footprint has been smaller than expected.

"Last September, the BSTDB held a successful event in Chisinau focused on business development and strengthening cooperation with partners," Köksal said.

He said the bank intends to use that event as a model for future outreach, increasing awareness among banks, businesses and government institutions about BSTDB's financing capabilities.

"We want the bank's presence to become more visible across the region so that banks, companies and government agencies recognize BSTDB as an alternative and efficient source of financing for their development plans," he said.

Köksal said the bank's next event will be the business forum, "Connecting Markets, Diversifying Economies: Azerbaijan as a Regional Hub," to be held in Baku. The forum will focus on business prospects and economic opportunities in Azerbaijan.

"We plan to hold additional events in other member countries in the coming months," he said.

Köksal also said BSTDB remains committed to steady, managed growth.

"We are confident that we will implement the active growth scenario outlined in our medium-term strategy and business plan for 2025-2026. At the same time, we remain committed to sustainable growth as we prepare our medium-term strategy and business plan for 2027-2030," he said.