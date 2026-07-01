Azerbaijan eyes expanding cooperation with Black Sea region - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Azerbaijan is looking forward to expanding cooperation with the Black Sea region, the country's Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said during the 28th Annual Meeting of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) Board of Governors in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"Azerbaijan remains committed to this institution and looks forward to further expanding cooperation with the region. This covers a wide range of areas, including infrastructure, renewable energy, transport connectivity, and financial sector development," the minister noted.

According to him, the bank's focus on energy security is fully aligned with Azerbaijan's own strategic priorities.

"Energy security is becoming an increasingly important issue for the Black Sea region.

Azerbaijan, as a reliable energy supplier and strategic transit hub, fully recognizes the importance of strengthening energy security throughout our region. Our government has made large-scale investments in renewable energy in line with our green transition agenda and climate commitments," Babayev mentioned.

The minister pointed out that as a major hub of the Middle Corridor, connecting Europe and Asia via the Caspian Sea and the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan is uniquely positioned to promote regional connectivity, facilitate trade, and economic integration.