Turkmenistan launches automated water pumping stations in its Ahal region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jule 1. Turkmenistan has commissioned two automated water pumping stations in Ahal Province to improve water supply and water resource management.

This was published in a press release issued by the press service of the Turkmen government following an opening ceremony in the province’s Geoktepe district.

"One of the key features of the stations is the full automation of technological processes. Water supply operations and system parameters are managed and monitored through computerized control systems," the press release said.

According to the press release, the new facilities, designated Pumping Stations No. 21 and No. 22, are equipped with modern equipment supplied by leading international manufacturers.

The stations were built as part of Turkmenistan's program to modernize its water management infrastructure and improve access to water resources, the report says.

Water management remains one of Turkmenistan's key economic priorities, as about 80% of the country's territory is covered by the Karakum Desert and agriculture depends almost entirely on irrigation. Most of the country's water resources originate from transboundary rivers, primarily the Amu Darya, making efficient water use and regional cooperation essential for long-term agricultural and economic development.

In recent years, Turkmenistan has worked with international partners, including the UNECE and UNDP, to advance integrated water resources management, modernize irrigation infrastructure and align national legislation with international water governance standards. These efforts include reforms to improve water efficiency, strengthen institutional coordination and promote the use of modern technologies across the water sector.