BSTDB announces readiness to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan on new projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) is ready to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in the implementation of new projects that contribute to the sustainable development of the country, BSTDB President Serhat Köksal said during the 28th Annual Meeting of the BSTDB Board of Governors in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, over the past decades, Azerbaijan has transformed itself into a country with a dynamic economy, strong institutions, modern infrastructure, and a diversified production base.

"Today, Azerbaijan plays a vital role not only as a leading energy producer, but also as a strategic transport and logistics hub connecting East and West, as well as North and South.

The BSTDB's activities in Azerbaijan have continuously evolved in line with the country's changing economic priorities. The annual meeting in Baku is an important platform for forming new partnerships, assessing investment opportunities, and discussing practical mechanisms to support the next stage of Azerbaijan's development.

The BSTDB is ready to expand cooperation in implementing new projects that will contribute to Azerbaijan's sustainable development," the bank's president said.

During the annual meeting, the BSTDB's activities for 2025 were also assessed, the bank's financial statements were approved, and the 2026 budget was discussed.

In addition, the meeting noted that in 2027, the chairmanship of the 29th annual meeting of the BSTDB Board of Governors will pass to Bulgaria.