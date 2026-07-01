Uzbekistan, Tajikistan sign 2026–2027 finance cooperation program

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan signed a two-year cooperation program aimed at strengthening collaboration in public finance, budget management and economic policy during talks between senior government officials.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan following the 2026 Constituency Meeting, held in Tashkent on June 29-30.

Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov met with Tajik Finance Minister Faiziddin Qahhorzoda to discuss expanding bilateral financial and economic cooperation. The meeting was also attended by Tajikistan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Nasriddin Ismatullo, Uzbek Deputy Economy and Finance Minister Otabek Fozilkarimov, Minister's Advisor Jasur Karshibayev, and other officials.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance, the sides reviewed ways to strengthen cooperation in public finance management, improve the efficiency of budget processes, and expand institutional exchanges between the two countries.

The ministers also discussed cooperation on projects supported by international financial institutions, regional economic stability, and measures to deepen trade and economic relations.

"The sincere and constructive dialogue, good-neighborly relations, and mutual trust between the presidents of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are taking socioeconomic cooperation between our countries to a new level and creating a solid foundation for expanding practical cooperation in the financial sector," the ministry quoted the participants as saying.

The sides also stressed the importance of exchanging expertise in public finance management, social sector development and other areas of economic governance through closer institutional cooperation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two ministries signed a Cooperation Program for 2026–2027, outlining a framework for continued collaboration in finance and economic policy.

"We are ready to further strengthen financial dialogue, expand practical cooperation, and implement joint initiatives that contribute to the sustainable economic development of both countries," the participants said, according to the ministry's statement.