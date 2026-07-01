Tajikistan, US hold tenth round of annual political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Tajikistan and the United States held the tenth round of annual political consultations

"On June 30, 2026, the tenth round of annual political consultations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the United States of America was held in Washington, D.C., under the leadership of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur," the statement said.

During the consultations, the parties reviewed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations, reaffirming their readiness to further strengthen the partnership between Tajikistan and the United States on the basis of mutual respect and long-term mutually beneficial cooperation.

The sides also held a comprehensive exchange of views on regional security issues, including countering terrorism, extremism and transnational crime. They emphasized the importance of further coordination within international and regional organizations to promote peace, stability and sustainable development in Central Asia.

The parties also expressed satisfaction with the continued strengthening of the legal framework governing cooperation across various sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile, the tenth round of political consultations reflects the continued institutionalization of dialogue between Tajikistan and the United States, with both sides seeking to broaden cooperation beyond political engagement.

The emphasis on economic cooperation and the strengthening of the legal framework suggests that the parties are laying the groundwork for expanding trade, investment and private-sector partnerships in the coming years.