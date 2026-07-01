Tickets for Turkish Airlines and other airlines are now available with DigiTravel in the ABB mobile app!

ABB Bank, which is developing lifestyle banking as part of its new strategic period, has expanded opportunities for travel lovers. Now, through DigiTravel in ABB mobile, users can conveniently purchase airline tickets at competitive prices not only for AZAL flights, but also for Turkish Airlines, as well as many other airlines, including AJet, Pegasus, Lufthansa and FlyDubai.

This new opportunity gives travellers a wider choice and a more convenient trip-planning experience. Users can search for tickets to various destinations directly in the app, choose the most suitable flights and pay for their tickets without leaving ABB mobile.

It should be noted that in recent years, ABB Bank has been bringing together services frequently used by travellers on a single platform as an important part of lifestyle banking. To date, the Bank has already introduced travel insurance, account statements and certificates for visa applications, TravelCard – a product specially designed for travel and offering significant benefits during trips – ABB-AZAL Miles cards, which allow users to earn miles for payments, as well as ABB eSIM, which provides internet connectivity during trips abroad, all within the ABB mobile app.

The DigiTravel service, in turn, enables users to purchase airline tickets directly in the ABB mobile app. This service is the first solution of its kind in Azerbaijan, implemented specifically by ABB Bank. In the near future, this opportunity will be available for flights to all destinations.

Among the main advantages of DigiTravel for travellers are the ability to purchase airline tickets from leading global airlines to any country and various destinations, make payments directly through the app, view available tickets in real time, compare prices and book flights. The service is very convenient to use. Customers are also provided with recommendations on the most favourable options based on their search queries.

Bank ABB will continue to expand opportunities for travellers to access the services they need on a single platform through new projects.

Information about ABB Bank’s modern, useful and universal products and services can be obtained at the Bank’s branches and offices, on the official website https://abb-bank.az/, by contacting the Information Centre at 937, as well as on the Bank’s official corporate pages on social media.