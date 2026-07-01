Uzbek President Mirziyoyev to pay state visit to Georgia

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to Georgia on July 2–3 at the invitation of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

During his visit to Tbilisi, Mirziyoyev is scheduled to hold talks with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili and Prime Minister Kobakhidze to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation across a range of sectors.

According to the presidential press service, the leaders will review measures to deepen political dialogue, enhance interparliamentary and regional cooperation, boost trade and economic ties, and expand cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

The agenda also includes discussions on advancing joint projects in industry, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, agriculture, tourism, energy and information technology.

"The leaders will consider practical aspects of strengthening Uzbek-Georgian relations of friendship and multifaceted cooperation," the presidential press service said in a statement.

Transport and logistics cooperation is expected to be a key focus of the visit, with both sides seeking to improve regional connectivity and create additional opportunities to expand exports.

The leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

A package of bilateral agreements covering multiple areas of cooperation is expected to be signed following the summit, underscoring both countries' commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership and expanding economic collaboration.