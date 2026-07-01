Kazakhstan to modernize road checkpoints in 2026, build new Astana airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Kazakhstan will complete the modernization of road border checkpoints in 2026 and begin construction of a new airport in Astana, the Kazakh government reports.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov made the announcement during a government meeting focused on transport and logistics infrastructure, following instructions issued by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to establish Kazakhstan as one of the region's leading transport and logistics hubs.

"The Head of State has set the task of making Kazakhstan one of the leading transport and logistics hubs in the region. In the transport sector, it is necessary to complete ongoing projects on the construction of new railway lines and the reconstruction of railway stations.

Reconstruction of the Karaganda–Zhezkazgan national highway has begun, which will increase throughput capacity and connectivity. The timely and high-quality construction of the Beyneu–Saksaulsky and Centre–West roads must be ensured. Road border checkpoints must also be modernized by next year," Bektenov said.

The statement of the government notes that President Tokayev has tasked the government with beginning construction of a new capital airport as soon as possible. The Astana city administration has been instructed to start implementing the project without delay, with full government support to be provided.