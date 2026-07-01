Uzbekistan, Türkiye discuss boosting bilateral trade ahead of B2B Forum

Photo: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a business delegation from Türkiye's Antalya Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ATSO) discussed expanding bilateral trade and strengthening cooperation between the two countries' business communities during talks in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

Davronbek Kurbanov, First Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, met with an ATSO delegation led by Vice Chairman Hakan Pakalin to explore new opportunities for economic partnership.

According to Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the discussions focused on increasing bilateral trade, expanding export and import relations, promoting direct cooperation between businesses, and strengthening institutional ties between the two chambers.

"The parties discussed ways to further strengthen trade and economic relations between Uzbekistan and Türkiye, increase bilateral trade turnover, expand export-import cooperation, and elevate institutional partnership between the two chambers of commerce to a new level," the chamber said in a statement.

The sides also emphasized the importance of organizing regular business-to-business (B2B) meetings, trade missions and joint business events to create new opportunities for entrepreneurs in both countries.

"Regular B2B meetings, business missions and joint events will help establish direct contacts between entrepreneurs and open new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation," the statement said.

The two sides also reviewed preparations for the Uzbekistan–Türkiye B2B Business Forum, scheduled to take place in Tashkent on July 1, and agreed to work together to ensure the event's successful organization.

Founded in 1882, the Antalya Chamber of Commerce and Industry is one of Türkiye's oldest and largest business associations, representing nearly 65,000 member companies across sectors including tourism, manufacturing, agriculture, trade and services.

The meeting reflects Uzbekistan's broader efforts to deepen economic ties with Türkiye by encouraging private-sector cooperation, attracting investment and expanding commercial partnerships between businesses in the two countries.