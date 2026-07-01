Royal Jordanian launches direct flights between Jordan and Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Royal Jordanian has launched direct passenger flights between Amman and Tashkent, marking the first scheduled air service connecting the capitals of Jordan and Uzbekistan.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan Airports.

The inaugural flight landed at Tashkent International Airport at 4:10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, where it was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute. The airline's crew was greeted with flowers during a ceremony attended by representatives of Uzbekistan Airports, Tashkent International Airport, Royal Jordanian and passengers on the inaugural flight.

The new route will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays.

"Today we are pleased to launch direct flights between Tashkent and Amman, bringing the people of Uzbekistan and Central Asia closer to Jordan's unique destinations, from the ancient city of Petra and the Dead Sea to the Wadi Rum desert and many other attractions," Royal Jordanian Chief Commercial Officer Karim Makhlouf said.

"The new route is part of the ExploRJordan program to promote inbound tourism to Jordan. Together with our local partner, Oriental Sky, we are delighted to welcome our first passengers on board," he added.

According to Uzbekistan Airports, the new service is expected to strengthen tourism, business ties and cultural exchanges between the two countries while expanding Uzbekistan's international route network.

"The launch of direct flights between Tashkent and Amman is an important step in expanding the country's international air connectivity and creating more travel opportunities for passengers," Uzbekistan Airports said in a statement.

"The new route will provide convenient connections between Uzbekistan and Jordan while opening additional prospects for tourism, business cooperation and cultural exchange. We are pleased to welcome Royal Jordanian among our airline partners and are confident the route will be in demand among both leisure and business travelers."

The direct service also provides travelers from Jordan with easier access to Uzbekistan's major tourist destinations, including Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva, while offering passengers from Uzbekistan and across Central Asia nonstop access to Jordan's world-renowned cultural and historical sites.

Royal Jordanian, the national carrier of Jordan, operates a fleet of Airbus, Boeing and Embraer aircraft serving more than 40 destinations across the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Africa and North America.