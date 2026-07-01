Kazakhstan orders faster coal plant build, aviation fuel plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Prime Minister Bektenov has ordered faster construction of three delayed power stations and a new aviation fuel infrastructure plan, the government of Kazakhstan says.

"The Head of State has set the task of building aviation fuel supply infrastructure. The Ministry of Energy, together with the Ministry of Transport and Samruk-Kazyna, must develop a detailed plan for the modernization and construction of aviation fuel storage and distribution facilities as quickly as possible. This work must be done proactively to guarantee full supply to the rapidly growing aviation sector," Bektenov said at a government meeting.

On power generation, Bektenov said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had criticized delays in the construction of combined heat and power plants in Kokshetau, Semey, and Ust-Kamenogorsk, and instructed the Energy Ministry, Samruk-Kazyna, the Atomic Energy Agency, and other state bodies to ensure the projects are delivered on schedule.

The three plants - a 240 MW facility in Kokshetau and 360 MW plants each in Semey and Ust-Kamenogorsk - were originally planned in cooperation with Russia. After negotiations stalled, Kazakhstan signed EPC contracts in January 2026 with a Kazakhstan-Singapore consortium for the Semey and Ust-Kamenogorsk plants, while the Kokshetau station will be built domestically. All three are scheduled for commissioning in late 2029.