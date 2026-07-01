President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Somalia

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Federal Republic of Somalia, I sincerely congratulate you and the entire Somali people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Somalia, based on friendship and mutual respect, are developing and expanding. I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts successfully to further strengthen interstate relations, fully utilize the potential of our cooperation, and broaden our partnership.

On this significant day, I convey my best wishes to you and wish the friendly people of Somalia lasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.