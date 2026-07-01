Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan discuss transport and energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The foreign ministers of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan discussed expanding cooperation in transport, energy, and industry during talks in Ashgabat.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan following a meeting between Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, who is on an official visit to Turkmenistan.

"The sides highlighted the importance of intensifying cooperation in transport and logistics, energy and industry, while noting the coordinating role of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission in diversifying bilateral trade and stimulating investment activity," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the ministers also reviewed the implementation of agreements reached previously at the highest level and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The talks also focused on expanding political dialogue, maintaining regular consultations between the two foreign ministries, and coordinating positions within the UN and other international organizations, the report says.

The ministers additionally discussed preparations for major international events that Turkmenistan will host later this year, the press release noted.

According to the ministry, the two sides concluded the meeting by reaffirming their commitment to further expanding bilateral cooperation across political, economic, and humanitarian fields.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan maintain a strategic partnership centered on trade, transport connectivity, and energy cooperation. Bilateral trade has grown more than fourfold over the past five years, and has consistently exceeded $500 million annually, while the two countries have set a target of increasing trade turnover to $1 billion. Particular attention is being paid to the development of transit corridors linking Central Asia with the Caspian region and beyond, including cooperation on rail, road, and logistics infrastructure, as well as joint efforts to strengthen regional connectivity and cross-border commerce.

Earlier in June, Astana hosted the 14th meeting of the Kazakh-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation. The event was chaired by Galymzhan Koyshybayev, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Nokerguly Atagulyev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.