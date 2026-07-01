Energy security for every country is today a very important factor of national security - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Energy security for every country is today a very important factor of national security, and Azerbaijan invested a lot its political efforts, diplomatic activity, and also financial investments in building infrastructure for transportation of our oil and gas, President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The head of state also noted: "The Southern Gas Corridor is a remarkable example of our common activity."