Azerbaijan and Türkiye hold high-level talks on justice cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Farid Ahmadov, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Akın Gürlek, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Türkiye, who is currently visiting Azerbaijan, and discussed the development of cooperation.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Justice.

According to the ministry, welcoming the guest, Minister Farid Ahmadov emphasized that the fraternal and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are successfully developing in all areas, and noted the importance of cooperation based on mutual trust and support between the countries.

The meeting focused on the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the field of justice between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. It was noted that reciprocal visits, signed documents, and joint action mechanisms implemented by the ministries in recent years have made a significant contribution to further strengthening relations.

The importance of expanding cooperation in the areas of legal assistance, correctional and probation systems, the application of digital solutions, the exchange of experience, and personnel training was emphasized.

Moreover, the meeting also noted that joint projects implemented within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States and multilateral cooperation mechanisms contribute to strengthening integration in the legal sphere.

The parties exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan and Türkiye are bound by a deep-rooted and multifaceted strategic alliance, often described by the motto “one nation, two states.” Bilateral relations span a wide range of areas — defense, energy, the economy, cultural integration, and justice — and serve as a stabilizing force in the South Caucasus.