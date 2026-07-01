Kyrgyzstan orders action over substandard municipal equipment deliveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov instructed authorities to take measures against suppliers after being informed that part of the specialized equipment delivered to Karakol failed to meet technical requirements.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

"During the inspection, the President was informed that part of the delivered equipment, including garbage trucks, water trucks, and tow trucks, did not meet the required technical specifications," the statement said.

The issue was identified during Japarov's inspection of specialized machinery intended for the development of Karakol's road, construction, and municipal infrastructure as part of his working visit to the Issyk-Kul region.

According to the presidential press service, inspections revealed several manufacturing shortcomings, including evidence of secondary repainting, the use of components with signs of non-factory welding, and other technical defects.

The equipment presented to the President included truck cranes, front-end loaders, road rollers, wheeled excavators, an asphalt paver, a motor grader, backhoe loaders, garbage trucks, water trucks, loader cranes of various lifting capacities, concrete mixer trucks, vacuum trucks, dump trucks, street-cleaning vehicles, and tow trucks.

The machinery is intended to be used for the construction and rehabilitation of roads, the development of infrastructure facilities, municipal services, urban improvement projects, as well as special operations and emergency response tasks.

Officials noted that the introduction of modern specialized equipment is expected to improve the quality and efficiency of construction, road maintenance, and municipal services, expand the operational capabilities of municipal authorities, and ensure the timely implementation of infrastructure projects.

Following the inspection, Japarov instructed the relevant authorities to take the necessary measures with regard to suppliers, ensure that all future deliveries fully comply with approved technical requirements and are manufactured under factory conditions, and strengthen quality control over procured equipment.

Meanwhile, the President's instructions are expected to lead to stricter oversight of public procurement and tighter quality control over equipment supplied for state-funded infrastructure projects in Kyrgyzstan.

The move could result in additional inspections of future deliveries, greater accountability for suppliers that fail to meet technical standards, and more rigorous acceptance procedures before equipment is put into operation. In the longer term, stronger procurement controls are expected to improve the reliability of municipal infrastructure projects and reduce maintenance costs associated with substandard equipment.