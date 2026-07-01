Uzbekistan intensifies engagement with Mercosur at Leaders’ Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Uzbekistan has reaffirmed its interest in expanding trade and investment cooperation with the South American trade bloc Mercosur, noting new opportunities for economic partnership within the World Trade Organization (WTO) frameworks.

This is stated in a press release issued by the Senate of the Oliy Majlis following the visit of an Uzbek delegation to the MERCOSUR Leaders’ Summit in Paraguay, led by Sodiq Safoyev, First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis.

The meeting marked the 35th anniversary of the Treaty of Asunción, which established Mercosur in 1991 as South America's largest regional economic bloc.

According to Uzbekistan's Senate, summit participants discussed the development of the services sector, transport and logistics infrastructure, trade diplomacy, and Paraguay's growing role as a regional logistics and trade hub connecting South America with global markets.

Addressing the plenary session, Safoyev highlighted Uzbekistan's progress toward joining the WTO and emphasized the country's commitment to strengthening economic ties with Mercosur.

"Uzbekistan is interested in further expanding cooperation with the Mercosur countries in trade and investment, agriculture, food security, green energy, transport and logistics, education, science, tourism, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges," the Senate said, citing Safoyev's remarks.

On the sidelines of the summit, Uzbek officials also discussed opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation with Paraguay.

The talks focused on increasing trade volumes, improving market access, and launching joint projects in agriculture, energy, mining, chemicals, and the textile industry.

"The parties also discussed the establishment of an intergovernmental commission and the development of an industrial cooperation program to support long-term economic partnership," the Senate said in a statement.

Mercosur's member countries - Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia - represent a market of approximately 300 million people with a combined gross domestic product of nearly $3 trillion, making the bloc one of the world's largest regional economic groupings.

Uzbekistan has intensified its engagement with Latin America in recent years as part of a broader strategy to diversify export markets, attract foreign investment, and strengthen economic ties beyond its traditional trading partners. Officials said closer cooperation with Mercosur could open new opportunities for Uzbek exporters and enhance connectivity between Central Asia and South America.