Kazakhstan’s Air Astana plans to expand fleet to strengthen int'l network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Kazakhstan’s flag carrier Air Astana plans to expand its fleet with next-generation Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, with deliveries expected through 2027.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh president, following a meeting between Air Astana Chief Executive Officer Ibrahim Canliel and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to Canliel, Air Astana has placed orders for up to 50 aircraft from the Airbus A320neo and A321neo family, as well as up to 15 additional Boeing 787-9 aircraft scheduled for delivery through 2036.

During the meeting, Canliel presented the company’s long-term development strategy aimed at strengthening Kazakhstan’s position as a regional aviation hub and expanding the group’s international presence.

He noted that Air Astana intends to continue developing its route network, expand multimodal transportation services, and increase flight frequencies. The strategy also places a strong focus on digitalization and the introduction of new technologies.

President Tokayev emphasized the importance of effectively implementing strategic priorities, including fleet expansion, route network growth, and strengthening Kazakhstan’s transit potential. He identified the establishment of direct air connections with the U.S. and Japan among the country’s aviation priorities.

At the same time, the president pointed to persistent public criticism regarding flight delays and aircraft substitutions, stressing the need to improve service quality and further develop air connectivity with countries that represent promising tourism markets for Kazakhstan.

According to the company, Air Astana is the largest airline group in Central Asia and the Caucasus, operating flights on 112 routes across 20 countries. With a fleet of 62 modern aircraft, the group provides regular direct and transit passenger services, short- and long-haul operations, as well as cargo transportation across domestic, regional, and international markets.