Uzbekistan targets life expectancy growth via healthcare reforms

Photo: the Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Uzbekistan aims to raise the country's average life expectancy to 78 years by 2030.

This was reflected in a statement issued by the Senate of the Oliy Majlis following a discussion that took place during an off-site meeting of the Senate Committee on Science, Education, and Health, at which the Ministry of Health’s measures aimed at improving public health indicators and reducing premature mortality were reviewed.

According to the Ministry of Health, life expectancy in Uzbekistan has risen to 75.4 years, with the government aiming to increase the figure to 75.5 years by the end of 2026 and 78 years by 2030.

"In recent years, comprehensive reforms have been implemented to improve the quality of healthcare services and reduce premature mortality, to increase life expectancy as one of the key indicators of the Human Development Index," the ministry said.

Health Minister Asilbek Khudayarov told lawmakers that nationwide immunization efforts remained a cornerstone of the country's preventive healthcare strategy.

According to the ministry, 5.6 million children were vaccinated against infectious diseases in 2025 using 13 different vaccines included in the national immunization program.

The ministry also reported significant progress in women's health. More than 9.2 million women between the ages of 15 and 49, representing 98.7% of the target population, underwent preventive medical examinations in 2025.

Medical screenings identified various health conditions in 3.3 million women, while 3.2 million, or 97.3% of those diagnosed, received follow-up treatment and rehabilitation services.

Officials also highlighted improvements in maternal healthcare infrastructure through the Ishonch–2030 project.

Under the initiative, UNICEF purchased 409 pieces of modern medical equipment, including spare parts, valued at $2.17 million, to support the modernization of 231 maternity hospitals across the country.

The Senate committee also reviewed measures to strengthen primary healthcare, recommending improvements in community-based health assessments, expanded screening for chronic diseases, and greater access to free medications for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and respiratory illnesses.

"The committee adopted a resolution outlining further measures aimed at improving Uzbekistan's Human Development Index through continued healthcare reforms," the Senate said in a statement.

The discussion reflects Uzbekistan's broader efforts to modernize its healthcare system, expand preventive medicine, and improve public health indicators as part of its long-term social development strategy.