Azerbaijani Central Bank reveals growth in currency reserves by July 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) grew by July 1, 2026.

This is reflected in the report published by the CBA.

According to the report, the mentioned reserves amounted to $13.15 million, reflecting a growth of $445.2 million compared to the same period last month.

The report additionally noted that in June of this year, the CBA conducted a purchase operation in the currency market for $394 million.

According to the information, in the conditions of increasing surplus in the current account balance and the ongoing de-dollarization process in the financial sector, the tendency for supply to exceed demand in the foreign exchange market continues. This process is observed in both cash and non-cash segments.