Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Wabtec discuss expanding cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) and Wabtec have discussed prospects for expanding their partnership.

This was announced in a report published by the KTZ, following a meeting between the Chairman of the Management Board of NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Talgat Aldybergenov, and the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Wabtec, John Olin.

According to KTZ, in the course of the meeting, the parties reviewed key areas for further cooperation, including modernization of the locomotive fleet, development of service infrastructure, localization of production, and the introduction of digital technologies in the railway sector.

Aldybergenov noted that Wabtec remains a strategic partner for KTZ and that long-term cooperation between the companies has contributed to improving locomotive fleet reliability and increasing transport efficiency.

He emphasized KTZ’s interest in expanding cooperation across the entire locomotive life cycle — from supply and maintenance services to the implementation of innovative solutions, predictive diagnostics technologies, and specialist training.

Particular attention was paid to increasing the localization of component production in Kazakhstan, expanding modern service capabilities, and applying digital tools to monitor the technical condition of locomotives.

Following the talks, the parties confirmed their readiness to further strengthen strategic cooperation aimed at improving railway transport efficiency, developing Kazakhstan’s transit potential, and implementing joint investment and technology projects.

Wabtec locomotive assembly plant began operations in Astana in 2006. In July 2024, the company opened a technology and engineering center in the country.

During the working visit of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the U.S. in September 2025, agreements were signed with Wabtec worth around $4.2 billion. The documents provide for the production of 300 freight locomotives with enhanced performance characteristics in Kazakhstan, as well as their subsequent maintenance and servicing.

In the first quarter of 2026, KTZ's locomotive fleet was expanded with 24 new units, including mainline diesel locomotives manufactured by Wabtec and CRRC, electric locomotives produced by Alstom, and shunting locomotives supplied by CRRC.