Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss cooperation in military education (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Delegation from Turkish National Defense University, led by Major General Burhan Aktaş, Deputy Rector of the University, comprising senior staff and faculty members of the Land Forces, Air Force, and Naval Forces academies, as well as participants of the "Staff Management Course" conducted at those institutions, is visiting Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The report noted that first, the guests visited the Alley of Honor, where they paid tribute to the graves of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and distinguished ophthalmologist-scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva. They also visited the Alley of Martyrs and the Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery, laid flowers, and expressed their deep respect for their memory.

"In accordance with the visit agenda, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with the delegation. He emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, based on the principles of friendship, brotherhood, and alliance, make a significant contribution to the advancement of military education.

It was noted that the expansion of mutual exchange of experience between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is of great importance for enhancing the professional knowledge and skills of military personnel," the report mentioned.

According to the report, expressing his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality, Major General B.Aktaş noted that such visits and meetings are of great importance for the further development of relations," the report pointed out.

"The meeting addressed ongoing initiatives and future plans aimed at expanding cooperation in the field of military education. The sides also held an extensive exchange of views on the implementation of joint projects for the training of professional personnel, as well as other issues of common interest," added the report.