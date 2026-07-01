Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Azeripek OJSC (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. On June 30, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visited Azeripek Open Joint-Stock Company, one of Azerbaijan's oldest industrial enterprises and a key symbol of the country's national silk heritage.

Leyla Aliyeva was briefed on the enterprise's operations.

Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, and within the framework of the state's consistent policy on preserving national cultural heritage, developing traditional crafts, strengthening the non-oil sector, and promoting the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand internationally, Azeripek OJSC is of strategic importance. With a history spanning more than a century, the enterprise remains the country's only producer of natural silk.

Azeripek OJSC is not only a production facility but also a strategic industrial complex that plays an important role in preserving and passing on Azerbaijan's rich silk traditions, national craftsmanship, and cultural heritage to future generations. Adhering to the principles of environmentally friendly production based on entirely natural raw materials, the enterprise contributes to the development of the green economy and successfully promotes Azerbaijani silk on global markets.

Thanks to the activities of Azeripek OJSC, thousands of cocoon producers and farmers in more than 40 districts of Azerbaijan are engaged in sericulture, while the enterprise employs more than 400 people. The company makes a significant contribution to employment in the regions, agricultural development, and the creation of a sustainable value chain in the silk industry.

During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva toured the cocoon processing workshop, the weaving workshop, and the workshop where the traditional art of kelaghayi-making, inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, is preserved. She familiarized herself with all stages of natural Azerbaijani silk production and observed how centuries-old craftsmanship traditions are preserved and developed using modern technologies.

Leyla Aliyeva spoke with the enterprise's employees, praised their professionalism and dedication to preserving Azerbaijan's silk traditions, and posed for commemorative photographs with them.

At the end of the visit, Leyla Aliyeva was presented with a kelaghayi.

The visit further demonstrated the importance attached to Azerbaijan's national heritage, the silk industry, and the century-old traditions of Azeripek OJSC. It also underscored support for the development of national production, environmentally friendly products, and traditional craftsmanship in the country.