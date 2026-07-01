UN hosts Baku Security Forum's international public presentation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. A reception and presentation ceremony on the theme "Strengthening international cooperation against terrorism: perspectives of the Baku Security Forum" was held at the UN Headquarters in New York on June 29, 2026, marking the High-Level Conference Day.

This was announced in the report by the State Security Service.

According to the report, the event took place within the framework of the "Fourth High-Level Conference of Heads of Counter-Terrorism Agencies of UN Member States" held as part of the "Fourth UN Counter-Terrorism Week" on June 29-30.

The report noted that Azerbaijan was represented by a delegation consisting of employees of the State Security Service (SSS) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the event dedicated to the review of the UN global counter-terrorism strategy and related issues.

The prestigious event, attended by senior officials of leading international organizations and counter-terrorism agencies, was addressed by the Secretary-General of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, Alexander Zuev, and the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN, Tofig Musayev.

Then, Hasan Mansurov, Deputy Head of the State Security Service, member of the Organizing Committee of the Baku Security Forum, made a presentation on the Baku Security Forum and its operational platform — the Anti-Terrorism Information Exchange System (CTIES), providing extensive information on the current situation and future plans.

The presentation emphasized the importance of the ideas of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, "Baku is no longer just an energy and transport hub, but also the address of global security discussions" for the cooperation environment.

Noting that the Baku Security Forum is based on the principles of international security of the UN, Mansurov also highlighted that the relevant institution has rapidly become an important place uniting security and special services around the same goals. In this regard, it was noted that the Permanent Secretariat of the Baku Security Forum, which includes more than 150 security and intelligence agencies from more than 100 countries, has been formed, and measures are being taken towards its legal and institutional development and transformation into an international organization.

After the screening of a video clip on the activities of the Baku Security Forum, the event continued with the "Yalli" and "Azerbaijan" dances performed by the students of "My Way" Children and Youth Development Center, and business meetings were held among the participants.