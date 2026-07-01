Birbank expands inclusive banking services: Sign language support now available at branches

The country's first digital bank continues to expand its inclusive banking services for customers with hearing and speech impairments. Following the launch of its “Sign Language Video Call service” in the Birbank mobile app last year, customers can now also receive assistance in sign language at selected Birbank branches.

The service is currently available at Birbank's “Abşeron”, “Qara Qarayev”, “Sahil”, “Binəgədi, and “Gənclik Mall” branches in Baku, as well as at the bank's branch in Ganja. Nearly 20 employees have completed specialized sign language training, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to communicate with customers directly, comfortably, and effectively.

Last year, as part of its “Əngəlsiz bankçılıq” (Barrier Free Banking) initiative, Birbank became the first bank in Azerbaijan to introduce a “Sign Language Video Call service” within its mobile app for customers with hearing and speech impairments. With the expansion of the initiative, these customers can now conveniently access banking services through both digital channels and physical branches. Birbank currently serves nearly 3 000 customers with hearing and speech impairments. Through this initiative, the bank continues to make financial services more accessible, promote equal access to banking, and contribute to the development of inclusive banking in Azerbaijan. Birbank also plans to further expand the number of branches offering sign language services in the future.

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 114 branches and 52 service offices. For more information about the Birbank’s products and services, you can visit birbank.az call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.