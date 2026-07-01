BakıKart is now in ABB mobile!

ABB Bank, a lifestyle partner for its customers, has introduced another important innovation. Public transport can now be used via QR code in the ABB mobile application. ABB mobile users can log in to the app, generate a QR ticket within seconds, and pay for their trips with maximum convenience.

The option to top up the balance of a physical BakıKart through the ABB mobile application will also become available in the near future.

It should be noted that in recent years, ABB Bank has been bringing together on a single platform the services frequently used by travel enthusiasts, as an important part of lifestyle banking. To date, the Bank has already introduced travel insurance in the ABB mobile application, the ability to obtain account statements and references for visa applications, the TravelCard product designed specifically for travel and offering significant advantages during trips, ABB-AZAL Miles cards that allow users to earn miles for payments, the ABB eSIM service that provides internet connectivity during trips abroad, as well as DigiTravel, a service that enables users to conveniently find affordable flight tickets to various destinations and purchase them directly in the app.

The launch of QR-code payment for public transport in ABB mobile also contributes to the development of lifestyle banking in our country, enhances passenger convenience, and helps shape a new customer experience.

Information about ABB Bank’s modern, useful, and universal products and services is available at the Bank’s branches and offices, on the official website https://abb-bank.az/, via the Information Center at 937, as well as on the Bank’s official corporate social media pages.