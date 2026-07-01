  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan

EU believes in bright future for South Caucasus - von der Leyen

Azerbaijan News 1 July 2026 17:21 (UTC +04:00)
EU believes in bright future for South Caucasus - von der Leyen
Photo: ursula_europencomm_040425.jpg
Gulnara Rahimova
Gulnara Rahimova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The European Union believes in a bright, connected, peaceful, and prosperous future for the South Caucasus, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen wrote on her X page.

She noted that the EU aims to actively contribute to building this future and is committed to strengthening its regional presence.

"Touchdown in Baku. The EU believes in a bright future for the South Caucasus: connected, peaceful and prosperous. We want to help build that future.

I'm also here to deepen the EU-Azerbaijan partnership. From trade to transport. From energy to the economy," von der Leyen wrote.

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more