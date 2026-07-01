World Bank praises Kazakhstan's economic reforms and growth outlook

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Antonella Bassani has praised Kazakhstan’s ongoing reform agenda, highlighting its importance for the country’s long-term sustainable development.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh President, citing Antonella Bassani's remarks at the meeting with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate you on the adoption of the New Constitution. This is truly a historic moment for the country. I would also like to note Kazakhstan’s impressive economic results in recent years, including strong GDP growth and a significant improvement in living standards. These achievements are clearly placing the country on a trajectory toward high-income status, which, as I understand, is one of the key goals set by the President,” Bassani said.

According to the press service, in the course of the meeting, the sides discussed the implementation of Kazakhstan’s Country Partnership Framework for 2026–2031, with a focus on accelerating the transition toward a more diversified, sustainable, and competitive economy, underpinned by a stronger role for the private sector.

They also emphasized the importance of long-term cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank, within which more than 50 projects worth over $8 billion have been implemented in transport, education, digitalization, environmental protection, and green technologies.

Bassani noted Kazakhstan’s growing role in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, as well as its progress in digital transformation and artificial intelligence, stressing that the country’s reform agenda could serve as a positive example for others.

Particular attention was given to expanding private sector participation in the national economy.

Separately, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a series of bilateral meetings with other participants of the upcoming 38th plenary session of the Foreign Investors’ Council under the President of Kazakhstan, including Bassani, Chevron Upstream President Clay Neff, and Shell Exploration and Production President Peter Costello.