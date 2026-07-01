Uzbekistan, China's Zhongshan expand bilateral cooperation

Photo: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a delegation from the Chinese city of Zhongshan discussed expanding trade, investment and industrial cooperation during talks in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

Davronbek Kurbanov, First Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, met with officials from the People's Government of Zhongshan, a major manufacturing and export hub in Guangdong Province. The meeting was also attended by the chamber's advisers Alisher Shaikhov and Jamil Maksudi.

According to the chamber, the discussions focused on increasing bilateral trade, attracting Chinese investment, expanding Uzbekistan's exports, strengthening regional partnerships and promoting direct business-to-business cooperation.

"The parties discussed ways to further expand trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and China, attract investment, increase export volumes, develop interregional partnerships and strengthen direct ties between entrepreneurs," the chamber said in a statement.

The two sides also explored opportunities for industrial cooperation, the implementation of joint investment projects, the organization of business missions and trade exhibitions, and measures to promote closer collaboration between the business communities of Uzbekistan and Zhongshan.

Zhongshan is one of China's leading industrial centers, specializing in electrical equipment, home appliances, furniture, textiles and high-tech manufacturing. The city's Guzhen township is widely known as China's "Lighting Capital," producing a significant share of the country's lighting products and exporting to more than 140 countries and regions.

"The parties confirmed their readiness to further expand cooperation, jointly implement promising projects and elevate business relations between Uzbekistan and Zhongshan to a new level," the statement said.

The meeting reflects Uzbekistan's continued efforts to deepen economic ties with China by attracting investment, promoting industrial cooperation and strengthening regional business partnerships.