Kazakhstan deepens energy cooperation with Eni, Baker Hughes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov discussed oil and gas cooperation with executives from Eni and Baker Hughes.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh government.

According to the Kazakh government, the meetings were held on the sidelines of the 38th plenary session of the Foreign Investors’ Council.

During talks with Luca Vignati, Eni’s Upstream Director, the parties reviewed progress on joint investment projects and discussed the development of Kazakhstan’s energy infrastructure. A key focus was the 247 MW hybrid power plant in Zhanaozen, which is expected to support the country’s low-carbon transition and strengthen energy security.

Bektenov also met with Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes, to discuss the expansion of local manufacturing, technology transfer, and digital innovation in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas industry. Baker Hughes has already localized the production of 174 spare parts in Kazakhstan, while nearly 100 additional product lines are under development with local suppliers. The company also noted that 95% of its service operations in the country are now carried out by Kazakh specialists.

The discussions also covered future cooperation in gas processing, advanced manufacturing, decarbonization initiatives, and digital solutions for industrial equipment monitoring. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening investment ties and advancing joint energy projects.

Meanwhile, Eni and Baker Hughes are heavily involved in Kazakhstan’s energy sector, operating through long-term production-sharing agreements, joint ventures, and strategic partnerships. Their relationships focus on upstream oil and gas development, technology localization, and renewable energy transition.