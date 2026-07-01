Uzbekistan, Oman seek closer trade and investment partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Uzbekistan and Oman reaffirmed their commitment to expanding political, economic and investment cooperation during a new round of foreign ministry consultations and a business forum held in Muscat.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The political consultations were led by Uzbek First Deputy Foreign Minister Bakhromjon Aloyev and Omani Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs Khalifa Al Harthy.

According to Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and investment, enhancing cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and increasing coordination within international organizations.

"The parties discussed issues related to strengthening political dialogue between the two countries, developing trade, economic, investment and cultural cooperation, as well as expanding collaboration within international organizations," the ministry said in a statement.

The participants also exchanged views on regional and international developments, underscoring their commitment to maintaining regular diplomatic dialogue.

On the sidelines of the consultations, Uzbekistan hosted a roundtable highlighting the country's trade, investment and tourism opportunities. The event brought together representatives of Oman's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, executives from about 30 leading Omani companies and other business organizations.

Opening the forum, Aloyev, Al Harthy and Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Oman, Abdusalom Khatamov, outlined opportunities for expanding bilateral economic cooperation and encouraged closer engagement between the private sectors of the two countries.

During the event, Uzbek officials presented the country's investment climate, tourism potential and incentives available to foreign investors.

"Concrete proposals were put forward to expand trade, economic and investment cooperation between Uzbekistan and Oman," the ministry said.

As part of the forum, Siham Al Harthy, chair of the Tourism Committee of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and head of Siham Development and Investment, was awarded the certificate of Tourism Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the Sultanate of Oman. The designation is expected to support the promotion of Uzbekistan as a tourism destination and encourage greater people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

The meetings reflect Uzbekistan's broader efforts to deepen ties with Gulf countries by attracting foreign investment, expanding trade, promoting tourism and strengthening diplomatic engagement across the region.