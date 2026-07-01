KazMunayGas calls for focus on further development of Kashagan field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas (KMG) has called for prioritizing further development plans for the Kashagan field, the company said in a statement.

The issue was discussed during a meeting in Astana between Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov and Shell Upstream President Peter Costello.

The parties reviewed the current status of cooperation within the North Caspian and Karachaganak projects. According to Khassenov, partners should primarily focus on plans for the next stages of development at the Kashagan field.

He stressed that implementation of Phase 2A and subsequent development stages is a key condition for ensuring the project’s long-term efficiency and sustainable growth.

Regarding the Karachaganak project, the sides noted the successful commissioning of the sixth gas reinjection compressor with an annual capacity of 4 billion cubic meters. At the same time, they emphasized the need to strengthen measures aimed at ensuring production reliability and operational stability.

The meeting also addressed workforce localization and increasing the share of Kazakh specialists in management positions at Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V.

The parties additionally discussed cooperation in geological exploration. Following a review of KazMunayGas’ portfolio of exploration projects, Shell specialists are currently conducting their own assessment of several prospective sites.

Separately, Chairman of the Management Board of QazaqGaz Alibek Zhamauov held talks with Peter Costello and Shell Kazakhstan Chair Susanne Coogan.

The discussions focused on prospects for developing joint projects, Shell’s operational activities in Kazakhstan, and key priorities in hydrocarbon exploration and production. Particular attention was paid to strengthening partnership ties, exchanging expertise in advanced technologies, and promoting sustainable development.

The parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in continuing constructive cooperation and underscored the strategic importance of the partnership for the development of Kazakhstan’s gas industry.