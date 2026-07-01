MEDIA highlights hailing President Ilham Aliyev's activities by 93.6% of respondents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. A total of 93.6% of respondents positively evaluate the activities of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

This was reported by the press service of the Media Development Agency (MEDIA) following a public opinion poll held by the agency to survey the attitude of the country's citizens to the activities of President Ilham Aliyev in the first half of 2026 and analyze the dynamics and trends in this area.

"The results of the survey showed a high level of public support for the political leadership and strategic activities of President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the results of the survey, the level of trust of respondents in President Ilham Aliyev is 87.7% overall. This indicator confirms that approximately 9 out of 10 people in the country trust President Ilham Aliyev.

One of the strongest indicators confirming the high level of trust and support is the electoral behavior of citizens. Thus, if the presidential election was held next Sunday, the vast majority of those surveyed - 91.5 percent - would vote for President Ilham Aliyev in the elections," the report noted.

As the report also pointed out, the analysis of the survey results shows that high trust and confidence in the President is formed against the background of the reputation of the head of state, as well as the protection of the internal stability of the state.

"In this regard, the President is considered unifying in public opinion within the framework of national interests, and without alternative in terms of stability - 81.9% of respondents perceive President Ilham Aliyev as an alternative political leader. This approach is observed across all socio-demographic groups participating in the survey, and compared to previous periods, an increase in this indicator was recorded.

The public opinion poll was conducted from May 20 to May 30, 2026, using face-to-face interviews. As many as 1,210 respondents aged 18 and over participated in the survey.

The distribution of respondents by gender, age group, education level, and economic region was determined proportionally to official statistical indicators, ensuring representativeness across the population. The error margin is +- 3%," added the report.