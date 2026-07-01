Turkmenistan, Kenya discuss expanding trade and economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Turkmenistan and Kenya discussed opportunities to expand trade and economic cooperation during talks at the Foreign Ministry in Ashgabat.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in a press release following a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Bashimova and Kenya's Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Jonah Maina Mwangi.

"The sides discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation, noting significant potential to intensify political dialogue, expand trade and economic ties, and further develop the legal framework governing bilateral cooperation," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the discussions also covered cooperation in energy, agriculture, transport and the textile industry, alongside cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

The parties additionally expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation within international organizations, particularly the United Nations, and continue supporting each other's initiatives, the report says.

For reference, Turkmenistan and Kenya have maintained diplomatic relations since 1993, though bilateral engagement has remained limited. In recent years, both countries have shown greater interest in expanding contacts as Turkmenistan broadens its cooperation with African states and Kenya strengthens its outreach to Central Asia.

The two countries share an interest in cooperation through multilateral platforms, particularly the United Nations, where both have supported initiatives related to sustainable development, climate action and South-South cooperation.

While trade between Turkmenistan and Kenya remains modest, it is leaving room for future cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, transport, textiles and energy.