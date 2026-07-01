Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan strengthen diplomatic ties with new co-op program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan have signed a cooperation program between their foreign ministries for 2027-2028.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan following talks between the foreign ministers of the two countries in Ashgabat.

"The document is aimed at systematizing inter-ministerial cooperation and formalizing the key areas of partnership between the two foreign ministries," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Turkmenistan also handed over to the Kazakh side the original copy of the Treaty on Friendship, Good-Neighborliness and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the 21st Century, signed by the President of Turkmenistan.

The treaty brings together Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan and is intended to strengthen long-term regional cooperation among the five Central Asian states, the report says.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan maintain a strategic partnership centered on trade, transport connectivity, and energy cooperation. Bilateral trade has grown more than fourfold over the past five years, and has consistently exceeded $500 million annually, while the two countries have set a target of increasing trade turnover to $1 billion. Particular attention is being paid to the development of transit corridors linking Central Asia with the Caspian region and beyond, including cooperation on rail, road, and logistics infrastructure, as well as joint efforts to strengthen regional connectivity and cross-border commerce.

Earlier in June, Astana hosted the 14th meeting of the Kazakh-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation. The event was chaired by Galymzhan Koyshybayev, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Nokerguly Atagulyev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.