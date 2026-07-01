President Ilham Aliyev shown personal leadership in promoting peace and co-op across region - Ursula von der Leyen (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. You showed personal leadership in promoting peace and cooperation across the region, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said during a joint press statement with President Ilham Aliyev.

"But first, let me also turn to the most important development in this region in decades, and that is peace. I want to congratulate you for initiating an historic peace agreement with Armenia.

You showed personal leadership in promoting peace and cooperation across the region, and it is creating new opportunities for stability, trust, and shared prosperity," she added.