Few countries are as well placed as Azerbaijan to drive regional cooperation and stability - Von der Leyen (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Few countries are as well placed as yours to drive regional cooperation and stability, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said during a joint press statement with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend's special correspondent reports.

She noted that "Azerbaijan tactfully combines its strategic geography with its growing economic, political, and regional influence," adding that this is the reason for proposing to launch an EU–Azerbaijan Connectivity Partnership.