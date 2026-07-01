President of EC announces 20-million-euro peace-fostering program in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced a new 20-million-euro peace-fostering program in South Caucasus, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The announcement was made during a joint press statement with President Ilham Aliyev.

"My second point is an announcement of a new 20-million-euro peace-fostering program. Together, we want to help peace take root in the region, to make the benefits of peace visible and tangible in people's everyday lives, especially for those who live in border regions. We will invest in better healthcare, for example, with the procurement of ambulances. We will focus on safety through demining. We will invest in strong local communities through rural development, water management, precision farming—you name it—and, of course, support for small and medium enterprises," she said.