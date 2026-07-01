United States implements projects with Azerbaijan in energy, AI, and data center development — Amy Carlon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The United States continues to expand its cooperation with Azerbaijan, broadening it from traditional energy to investments in artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, and data centers, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Azerbaijan, Amy Carlon, said at an event dedicated to U.S. Independence Day in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to her, the United States and American companies have for many years supported Azerbaijan’s development as one of the leading energy economies.

“From the ‘Contract of the Century’ to the Southern Gas Corridor, the U.S. government and American companies have proudly supported Azerbaijan’s transformation into a major energy economy. Today, building on this cooperation, we are making new investments in energy, artificial intelligence, establishing data centers, and exploring other advanced opportunities to ensure mutual prosperity through economic growth. These are not plans for the distant future — we are implementing them now,” Carlon said.

She noted that last month, as part of Baku Energy Week and the U.S.–Azerbaijan Economic Dialogue, American companies signed agreements worth more than $8 billion with Azerbaijani partners.

“The agreements cover advanced materials, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and other next-generation technologies,” she said.

Carlon also said that thousands of Azerbaijani citizens have participated in U.S. exchange programs, studied at American universities, and contributed to strengthening people-to-people ties, which she described as the foundation of long-term relations between states.

She recalled that the United States was among the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence.

“For the past 35 years, we have supported investment, dialogue, and diplomacy in the interest of peace and stability. And today, we continue to work together for a more connected, prosperous, and secure future,” she said.