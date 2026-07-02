U.S. multiplies investments in Azerbaijan for 1Q2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The volume of foreign direct investments (FDI) in Azerbaijan's economy from the U.S. significantly grew during the first quarter of this year.

This is reflected in the report "Foreign direct investment attracted to the economy of Azerbaijan and directed to the foreign economy in the first quarter of 2026", published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

According to the report, the volume of FDI in the country's economy from the U.S. amounted to $59.1 million, marking an increase of $16.8 million, or 39.9%, compared to the same period last year.

The report also indicates that during the reporting period, the share of the U.S. in the total volume of FDI in Azerbaijan was 3.4%.

In the first quarter of 2026, total FDI in Azerbaijan's economy reached $1.72 billion, up by $201.2 million, or 13.2%, compared to the same period in 2025.

Concurrently, the volume of direct investment from Azerbaijan to foreign economies amounted to $1.1 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of $794.7 million, or 3.5 times.

Earlier, Sara Leming, U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) Country Manager for Europe and Eurasia, said in an exclusive interview with Trend that the agency is exploring cooperation with Azerbaijan on nuclear energy, AI, digital infrastructure, and other spheres.

"We see real opportunities in Azerbaijan, which is why we are here in Baku. For this technical mission, USTDA is focused on opportunities in energy and digital infrastructure. Specifically, the delegation is engaging with Azerbaijani counterparts to explore projects in priority sectors including liquefied natural gas, civil nuclear energy, electricity transmission, AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, and digital connectivity," she said.

Leming pointed out that these sectors support Azerbaijan’s long-term digital development and energy security while advancing U.S. economic and strategic interests.

"USTDA also prioritizes government and private sector partnerships for work in the transportation and critical minerals industries, where projects are appropriate. We are the U.S. government’s first mover on infrastructure development overseas, and our role is to help partners turn solid ideas into projects that can actually move forward.

USTDA supports the preparation of larger-scale infrastructure projects by funding pilot projects and feasibility studies. These are the critical planning tools that help define an infrastructure project’s technical requirements and pathways toward obtaining financing. The projects most likely to receive our support will be in industries of mutual priority, including energy and digital infrastructure. We consider projects that have a strong likelihood of obtaining financing and where our partners want high-quality, innovative technologies that America has to offer," she explained.