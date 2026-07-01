Azerbaijan shows interest in further developing partnership with US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Azerbaijan attaches great importance to developing relations with the United States and believes that bilateral cooperation is entering a new stage, Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov said at an event in Baku marking US Independence Day, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He congratulated the American people, the staff of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, and US citizens residing in the country on the 250th anniversary of the United States’ independence.

“Americans have every reason to be proud of the two and a half centuries of history that have passed since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. Despite serious challenges and difficult periods, they have managed to build a strong, prosperous and thriving state that guarantees equal rights for every citizen regardless of religion, race, or gender, supports free enterprise and a market economy, and has become a global leader in scientific and technological progress,” Sharifov said.

He noted that Azerbaijan, which established diplomatic relations with the United States 34 years ago, has always been interested in developing trade and economic cooperation, as well as cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.

Sharifov said examples of such cooperation include Azerbaijan’s participation in the global coalition against international terrorism established by the United States, as well as the two countries’ joint contribution to global energy security.

“Today, Azerbaijani-American relations are developing with strong momentum,” he said.

According to Sharifov, initiatives by Azerbaijan and the United States, based on a shared strategic vision and aimed at ensuring peace and long-term prosperity in the region, have created a solid foundation for mutually beneficial and sustainable partnership.

In conclusion, he said it was an honor for him to celebrate the 250th anniversary of US independence together with the participants of the event, noting that over two and a half centuries of statehood, the United States has played an exceptional role in shaping and advancing global politics, the economy, and the international relations system.

“Once again, I congratulate everyone on this great holiday and wish the friendly American people continued progress, well-being, and prosperity. Happy 250th Independence Day!” Sharifov said.