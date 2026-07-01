Baku to host Regional Connectivity Investment Conference - President of European Commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. We will also work on the organization of a Regional Connectivity Investment Conference, preferably right here in Baku, thus bringing together Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said during a joint press statement with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Few countries are as well placed as yours to drive regional cooperation and stability. Azerbaijan tactfully combines its strategic geography, its growing economic, political, and regional influence. And that is why we are proposing to launch an EU-Azerbaijan Connectivity Partnership. This goes hand in hand with a High-Level Connectivity Dialogue, a dialogue that covers transport, energy, and digital connectivity. We will also work on the organization of a Regional Connectivity Investment Conference, preferably right here in Baku, thus bringing together Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia," head of EC added.