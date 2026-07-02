Azerbaijan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations – Tofig Musayev

Photo: The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Azerbaijan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Tofig Musayev said during the plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly dedicated to the "United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy."

He noted that terrorism remains a serious threat to regional and international peace, security, and stability.

"In some parts of the world, including our region, terrorism has been used as an instrument of war to advance territorial claims, fuel separatism, and support aggression against sovereign states. Respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence, and unity of all states must be reaffirmed. Bringing perpetrators of terrorist acts to justice must remain a priority, and zero tolerance for impunity must be upheld," the Permanent Representative stressed.

Concluding his statement, Tofig Musayev noted that the effective implementation of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy remains a priority and that this objective can only be achieved through genuine international cooperation, partnership, and solidarity.

