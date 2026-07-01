Baku hosts event marking 250th anniversary of US independence (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. A ceremony marking the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States was held in Baku, bringing together representatives of the Azerbaijani government, diplomatic community, business circles and the public, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Among the distinguished guests were Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and US Chargé d’Affaires in Azerbaijan Amy Carlon.

Addressing the event, Samir Sharifov congratulated the American people on the 250th anniversary of US independence, highlighting the country’s significant role in global politics, the economy, and scientific and technological development.

He stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to developing relations with the United States and is interested in further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries. According to him, 34 years of diplomatic relations have resulted in strong cooperation in trade and economic ties, energy and other areas of mutual interest.

Sharifov noted that joint efforts by Azerbaijan and the United States to ensure global energy security, as well as Azerbaijan’s participation in the international coalition against terrorism, are examples of successful cooperation. He added that initiatives based on a shared strategic vision create a solid foundation for long-term mutually beneficial partnership.

In turn, US Chargé d’Affaires in Azerbaijan Amy Carlon said that US-Azerbaijan cooperation extends beyond traditional energy partnership and now covers new areas, including artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, advanced materials and data centers.

She noted that the United States and American companies have supported the development of Azerbaijan’s energy sector for many years — from the “Contract of the Century” to the Southern Gas Corridor — and are now implementing joint projects in high-tech sectors.

Carlon said that last month, during Baku Energy Week and the US-Azerbaijan Economic Dialogue, American companies signed agreements worth more than $8 billion with Azerbaijani partners. The agreements cover projects in advanced materials, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and other next-generation technologies.

She also highlighted that thousands of Azerbaijani citizens have participated in US educational and exchange programs, contributing to stronger people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Concluding her remarks, Amy Carlon recalled that the United States was among the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence and emphasized that Washington intends to continue developing cooperation with Baku in support of peace, stability and shared prosperity.