Tajikistan’s grain production strengthens amid continued agricultural growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Tajikistan produced 91,200 tonnes of grain crops across all categories of farms from January through May 2026.

This was reported by the Agency on Statistics under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan.

"During the first five months of 2026, all categories of farms produced 91,200 tonnes of grain crops, including 69,900 tonnes of wheat," the statement said.

Furthermore, Tajikistan produced 47,800 tonnes of potatoes across all categories of farms during the same period.

Meanwhile, the growth of grain and potato production highlights the continued focus on strengthening agricultural output and ensuring food security in Tajikistan.

The significant share of wheat production in total grain output underlines the importance of cereal crops for domestic consumption and agricultural stability.

Further expansion of crop production may depend on improvements in irrigation infrastructure, access to modern agricultural technologies, and increased productivity among farms.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) sees strengthening trade capacity and improving the regulatory environment as key factors for Tajikistan’s further integration into the global trading system, the WTO told Trend.

According to the organization, cooperation with Tajikistan focuses on identifying trade policy priorities, supporting institutional reforms, improving trade facilitation mechanisms, and building local capacity through targeted technical assistance programs.