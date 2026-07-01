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We continue to work on a comprehensive cooperation agreement - Ursula von der Leyen (VIDEO)

Politics News 1 July 2026 20:36 (UTC +04:00)
We continue to work on a comprehensive cooperation agreement - Ursula von der Leyen (VIDEO)
Emin Aliyev
Emin Aliyev
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The EU is already Azerbaijan's largest trading partner and biggest investor. Now we want to build on that, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said during a joint press statement with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"The resumption of discussions on a new comprehensive agreement is an important step. This can open the road for even more trade between Azerbaijan and the European Union, and we will work together to make progress happen,” she added.

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